Shania Twain Announces New Las Vegas Residency: Let’s Go!

Shania Twain is heading back to Vegas!

Five years after ending her first Las Vegas residency, Twain has announced a return to Sin City with her upcoming slate of shows, Shania Twain “Let’s Go!” The Vegas Residency.

Twain’s new show will run for two years at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, with the first batch of concerts set for December 2019. The show will open on Dec. 6 and will combine Twain’s “three-decade-long career with inspiration from her iconic videos and elements from her 2018 sold out global NOW tour,” according to a press release.

The release adds that the show will take “fans on a journey of nostalgia and blowing them away with outside-the-box concepts and visual spectacles.”

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. PT and begin at $60 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased here. American Express cardholders can purchase tickets beginning June 18 at 10 a.m. PT through June 20 and Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers can access their own presale on June 20 from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT.

In addition, Twain, Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment announced that $1 from each ticket purchased will be donated to Twain’s Shania Kids Can charity.

The 23 announced dates for Twain’s residency include:

Dec. 2019: 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18

March 2020: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 2020: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June 2020: 3, 5, 6

The Canadian star will serve as the creative director of the residency and told Entertainment Tonight that she’s excited to have the chance to work on a long-running show.

“Two years! [Which means] I get to settle down with a great production and have a party,” she said. “So I’m gonna theme the show after a party. It’s time to party!”

“It’s a big undertaking and there’s a lot of responsibility but I’m having a lot of fun with it,” she continued. “I’m wearing a lot of hats.”

In fact, Twain loves the creative process of the show so much that she admitted she’s almost disappointed when it comes time to perform.

“I’m hands-on and I love being behind the scenes,” she shared. “In fact, I’m usually quite sad when the creative side is over and it’s just now showtime every night.”

The star added that audiences who visited her previous residency, Still the One, can expect a different experience this time around.

“My Still the One show was a more romantic, more theatrical type show and this show is gonna be very sexy fashions [and a] party vibe,” she revealed.

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein