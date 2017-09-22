Shania Twain Talks Husband’s Betrayal and Her Chronic Illness

Shania Twain is currently in the middle of a major comeback, but there was a point in the star’s life where she thought she may never sing again.

Speaking to 60 Minutes Australia, Twain recalled her battle with Lyme disease, revealing that she had to fight against dysphonia, a condition that affects vocal cord control which resulted from her Lyme disease, to regain her singing voice.

“I never thought I would sing again,” she said in a sneak peek of the interview.

During the time she was facing the disease, Twain was also facing a personal betrayal after divorcing from her husband, Robert Lange, amid reports of his infidelity.

“How many more traumatic moments can I take?” Twain said. “I wasn’t just broken, I was shattered.”

Lange reportedly cheated on Twain with her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud who he later married, and Twain and Lange separated in 2008. Their divorce was finalized in 2010 and Twain married Thiébaud’s ex-husband, Frederic, in 2011.

“If you’re looking at cheating on a scale of one to ten,” the interviewer noted, “that was an eleven, wasn’t it?”

“That was an eleven,” Twain responded.

The country star is taking her heartbreak and turning it into new music, with her album, Now, will be released on Sept. 29, fifteen years after her last album, Up!.

“It was really just all about me speaking everything that was in my heart and mind,” Twain said of her new album at a press event in Nashville in May, via Rolling Stone, although she made sure to note that Now “is not a divorce album.”

“I’ve never written an album that has not been collaborative or uninfluenced by another thinker, by another heart,” Twain added. “So this is my chance to do something very, very pure.”

