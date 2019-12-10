Shania Twain Compares Herself to Stevie Nicks: ‘I’m Not a Purist’

When Shania Twain famously went from being a country music star to a pop star as well, with crossover hits like “You’re Still the One” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” she set off a new trend of allowing music to find a home in more than one genre. Her songs might have offended country music purists, who felt artists should stick to their own proverbial lane –– not that Twain conceded to their wishes.

“I see myself in more of the realm of a Stevie Nicks,” Twain told PEOPLE. “I grew up singing rock. I grew up singing country. I could have just focused on one genre, but that’s not who I am. I meld things I’ve gotten influences from. I’m a little bit of a hybrid artist. I’m not a purist.”

Twain just kicked off her Las Vegas Let’s Go! residency, marking her return to a city she called home for two years, from 2012 to 2014, while she headlined her Still the One residency. After wrapping up those shows, the singer-songwriter released her Now album, as well as headlined two tours: Rock This Country Tour and the global Now Tour, which is where she had a revelation.

“Halfway through that last tour I thought, ‘I think I’d like to be back on another residency,’” she said. “I think the only place that I would really want to be in one place is Las Vegas.”

Indeed, it is Las Vegas where the Canadian, at least for now, feels most at home.

“When you’re on tour going from town to town, it’s such a brief experience,” Twain explained to Las Vegas magazine. “During the residency in Las Vegas, I got to know the city better and just fell in love with it. And I like to be in the audience there. I’m always out eating at the restaurants and seeing other shows and going to hockey games. I guess I delved into the spirit of being a member of the community, and you know you’re never bored in Las Vegas.”

Twain may not want to leave Sin City, but she does have an idea for another show she’d like to do, this time without all the bells and whistles that come with a big Vegas performance.

“I’d love to do a whole acoustic show. I don’t know if you’re going to be bored with that though. People are so used to seeing me rock it out,” Twain admitted, referencing an acoustic version of “You’re Still the One” that she performs during her set. “I liked that they were into the mood of it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter