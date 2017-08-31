Shania Twain Reveals Her Biggest Career Regret

Shania Twain is an icon in the world of country music, but it seems the superstar has one regret when it comes to her storied career.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Twain discussed the fact that the late musician Prince had called her and offered to produce an album for her, but the star revealed she wasn’t emotionally ready to return to music at the time.

“He was the first producer to call me and talk to me about getting started with a new album,” she said. “But at that time, I just didn’t have the confidence. I didn’t do it. Imagine!”

Twain is currently gearing up to release her first new album in 15 years, Now, and the video for lead single “Life’s About to Get Good” sees the singer donning an outfit familiar to fans, as Twain suited up in the black corset she wore in the video for her hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

“It’s the exact original clothes,” Twain shared. “Not exactly the way I used to fit into it, but I still did fit into it. I was like ‘Whoa, I can’t believe this!’ “

Now will be released on Sept. 29.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Shania Twain