Watch Shania Twain’s Acting Debut in ‘Trading Paint’ Opposite John Travolta

Shania Twain is trading the stage for the big screen! The singer will make her acting debut opposite John Travolta, in an upcoming movie, Trading Paint.

Twain plays Becca, who is romantically involved with Sam, portrayed by Travolta. She began making the film in 2017, and says she learned plenty from the leading man.

“I enjoyed it and I enjoyed getting to know John, “Twain told Sounds Like Nashville at the time. “He’s a very sweet person. I’ve known him for several years now just on short little chats, but now [working on] this movie, we got to know each other a little bit better. I’m just lucky to have this film experience because he’s been very nurturing. He coached me through it.”

Twain’s role couldn’t be more removed from the life she has now, but she appreciated the chance to change identities for a bit, especially when working with seasoned, A-list actors like Travolta.

“I’m Becca in the movie,” said Twain. “I’m a school teacher in a small southern town, just starting my life over from being a big city girl and I find love in a dirt car racer. It’s a really sweet movie and the actors are just so strong.”

Twain, who just wrapped up filming the reality TV talent show, Real Country, is making her acting debut with Trading Paint. Although it’s something she has never done before, the Canadian hints she is ready to try even more new things in the future.

“Taking chances and being out of the comfort zone is really something that I’m enjoying,” the 53-year-old told Billboard. “It’s the way I live my life. I know what it’s like to be rejected – I definitely had a hard time when I first started out. I just feel an inner strength and feel stronger when I’m taking on new challenges – I feel motivated by challenge. It’s exciting, it’s fun.

“I’ve done a few interesting things out of my comfort zone the last few years, like acting, and now with Real Country,” continued the star. “I’m like, “Okay, I’m taking on this mission, and all I really have is passion behind it, and a great audience out there to connect with.”

Twain’s latest album, Now, was released in 2017. She wrapped up her global Now Tour at the end of 2018.

Trading Paint is scheduled to be released on Feb. 22.

Photo Credit: Getty images / NBC