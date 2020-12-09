Scotty McCreery Says Marriage Has Given Him a 'New Perspective' on Songwriting

✖

Scotty McCreery married his wife, Gabi in 2018, and the pair have since been enjoying married life, which McCreery says has had an influence on his songwriting. Speaking to Alecia Davis on Back Porch Country on Apple Music Country, the 27-year-old explained how his approach to writing has changed since tying the knot, sharing that being married has allowed him to look at his relationship in a new way.

"I think it's just given me a new perspective with what love truly is," he said. "I think on my previous albums it was the girlfriend kind of love, that kind of thing. Even on the Seasons Change album, it was a lot of looking forward to marriage and looking forward to that." He continued, "But writing songs now, which kind of like reflecting on how awesome things have been and kind of what we’ve gone through so yeah, it’s definitely given me a new perspective."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery)

McCreery's 2018 album, Seasons Change, contained the No. 1 single "This Is It," which he wrote two weeks before proposing to Gabi. The music video for the song features footage from their wedding, which took place in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains.

"In Between" was the final single from Seasons Change, and the last song McCreery released before his current single, "You Time," which arrived in September and was inspired by Gabi. "You Time" is from McCreery's upcoming as-yet-unannounced fifth studio album.

"Our neighbor would always crack up because he’d see me flying in, coming back from the road and Gabi would be driving out and we’d kiss each other hello and goodbye at the same time and that was our interaction for a lot of that year," the singer told Taste of Country of the inspiration behind the song.

He also shared that his wife is his best sounding board when it comes to new music. "She’s honest," he said. "She’ll tell me if she loves it… or there's been plenty more times where she’s kind of like, 'Well, that’s not your best. Try again tomorrow.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery)

In June, McCreery and Gabi celebrated two years of marriage, which McCreery celebrated with a photo of the couple holding mimosas. "Cheers to 2 years of marriage with my best friend!" he wrote. "She really is the epitome of someone who is beautiful inside and out. Lucky to call her mine. Here’s to many more years of adventures!"