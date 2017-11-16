Exclusive: Sarah Darling Premieres New Christmas Track

Sarah Darling is getting into the holiday spirit with the upcoming release of her Christmas album, Winter Wonderland, but before the album drops, the country singer is premiering a song from the LP exclusively on PopCulture.com.

The album contains eight tracks of holiday classics, including the iconic “Santa Baby.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When I hear ‘Santa Baby’ it immediately makes me think of classic Christmas,” Darling said. “It’s so playful and iconic. I also recorded this song on my very first Christmas album that only my family has a copy of! It’s just so much fun to sing!”

The song has been covered by a bevy of stars from Madonna to Taylor Swift, and Darling offers her own spin, giving the track a bluesy, slowed-down feel with a piano and her velvety vocals.

Darling’s last album, Dream Country, was released in 2016, and the singer shared that her Christmas project is a continuation of the LP.

“I feel like Winter Wonderland is Dream Country at Christmas time!” Darling said. “I’m in love with the project and simply love performing Christmas tunes. I wanted to make a project that captured the magic of the holiday with that forever classic feel. To me, that’s the Christmas that takes me back to my childhood. My personal favorites are ‘Santa Baby’ and ‘River!’”

Winter Wonderland officially drops on Nov. 17.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @_SarahDarling