Sam Hunt to Perform at Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards in Nashville

Sam Hunt is returning to the awards show circuit, with the singer set to perform at the upcoming 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards in Nashville in December.

The Awards are part of the inaugural NASCAR Champion’s Week in Nashville, which will include multiple events for fans to interact with their favorite drivers as well as Music City itself. NASCAR Night at the Opry will put a “unique NASCAR spin” on the classic radio show at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville, with performances by Rascal Flatts, Ashley McBryde and comedian Henry Cho, and will serve as the kickoff to the week on Dec. 3.

Burnouts on Broadway will see all 16 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers taking over lower broadway for a night of burnouts, and fans will also be able to attend autograph sessions and Champion’s Week Fan Fest from Dec. 3 – 5. The week of events will be capped off by the awards show, which will take place at Nashville’s Music City Center on Dec. 5.

Hunt will be performing his newest single, “Kinfolks,” which was released last month and finds him wanting to introduce his significant other to his “kinfolks.” The singer co-wrote the track with longtime collaborators Zach Crowell, Jerry Flowers and Josh Osborne, and his performance at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards will mark the song’s live debut.

“When I think of ‘kinfolks,’ when I think of that phrase, I think of my family, but also I think of my people back home – beyond family,” Hunt previously shared in a press release. “It’s my buddies who’ve been a part of my story from the beginning. I’ve made a lot of new friends and met a lot of new people who are important to me since I’ve moved away, but that core group is still my core group. It’s like that old saying, ‘you can’t make old friends.’”

Hunt is making his way back into the Nashville music scene ahead of the release of his second album, which is due early next year. His first album, Montevallo, was released in 2014, and in recent years, he has released a pair of singles including 2018’s “Downtown’s Dead” and the massive 2017 hit, “Body Like a Back Road,” which followed the confessional “Drinkin’ too Much.” In the past few years, Hunt has performed at several festivals including a headline spot at Stagecoach in 2019.

