Sam Hunt Reveals His Thanksgiving Food Tradition

Thanksgiving is a time for everyone to come together with loved ones and devour plates of food, and the same is true for country star Sam Hunt.

Hunt says that his Thanksgiving food tradition really isn’t all that different from everyone else’s. He loads up on turkey, dressing and bit of dessert to fill up his plate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When I pile my plate up, it’s mostly turkey and then I’ll put a little dressing on the side, and I’ll usually go ahead and grab my dessert on the first run and have it ready before it all disappears,” Hunt says. “Those are the really the three things.”

However, there is one aspect of the “Body Like a Back Road” singer’s holiday that is a bit peculiar. Instead of sitting down at the family table and drinking water, wine, soda or sweet tea; he opts to wash the festive feast down with an ice cold glass of milk.

“It’s strange, but since I was very young, I’ve always loved drinking milk, my brothers too, we drank lots of milk,” Hunt said. “My cousins, who grew up down the road, they always looked at us funny when we wanted to drink milk with our Thanksgiving meal. They would have coke or whatever else. So, I still get turkey, dressing, a piece of pecan pie and a big ole glass of milk.”

It seems like Hunt will making the most of his holiday season this year, as he wont grace the stage again until January. He’s set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa music festival down in Maya, Mexico, on Jan. 20.

Photo Credit: Red Light Management