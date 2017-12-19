Sam Hunt Recalls His Favorite Childhood Christmas Gifts

Sam Hunt has had quite a memorable year, and the singer has a lot to celebrate this holiday season as he spends time with family.

Hunt recently reminisced about holidays past, sharing his favorite Christmas gifts he’d ever received, both of which had a similar theme.

“I remember being really excited when, I got into riding horses, and one Christmas I got a Mustang that I named Comanche – a horse – and that was a really exciting time,” the star shared. “I rode all the time after that. Before, I had some friends, a babysitter whose kids had horses, so I’d be able to ride occasionally, but now I was able to ride whenever I wanted to.”

The country star added that his second favorite gift was also of the live variety.

“I remember one year, it probably started from the horse-riding thing, but I got into wanting to be a bullrider,” he said. “I was still pretty young – eight, nine, 10 years old – so one Christmas, we got a little steer calf. It had a little rope, and I’d try to ride a calf, you know? He sort of grew up with us and grew into a bull and ended up getting after my grandmother one afternoon. We had to get rid of him. He was just playing, but she wasn’t really the playful type, yeah. Those are probably the two most exciting.”

This will be Hunt’s first Christmas as a married man, as the singer tied the knot with wife Hannah Lee Fowler in Georgia back in April. In addition to getting married, Hunt was named Billboard’s No. 1 Hot Country Songs Artist for 2017 thanks to the success of his smash hit “Body Like a Back Road.” He also toured the country on his 15 in a 30 Tour.

