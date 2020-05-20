Sam Hunt Cancels Southside Summer 2020 Tour

Sam Hunt has canceled his upcoming Southside Summer 2020 Tour due to the coronavirus, a statement on CID Entertainment's website confirmed. "The Southside Summer 2020 Tour will unfortunately no longer be taking place," the message read. "Thank you for understanding that this decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of our fans and touring family. Can’t wait to get back out on tour as soon as possible."

The scrapped tour was previously noted by a number of local news sources who have reported on canceled concerts. WXYZ in Detroit confirmed the cancellation and Taste of County reports an email from concert promoter Live Nation to radio stations also stated that the tour has been canceled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase and ticketholders will be emailed directly with their refund options.

Hunt's website still contains the full list of tour dates and the singer himself has not commented on the cancellation. Hunt was scheduled to begin the trek in May with openers Kip Moore and Travis Denning before the start date was moved to June and then July before being canceled altogether. The news of the cancelation is the latest in a number of similar decisions this week, with Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts and Kenny Chesney all having announced that they would be postponing or totally canceling planned tours for this year.

Hunt's album Southside was released in April 2020 and was his first in over five years after his debut album, 2014's Montevallo. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and was preceded by lead single "Kinfolks," while Hunt's latest single, "Hard to Forget," is currently climbing the charts.

"Most of the plans that we’ve made, we’ve had to press pause on because things have gotten progressively worse," Hunt told Billboard last month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Even so, he found a silver lining. "People are at home on their phones entertaining themselves with music and videos," he explained. "It's a perfect time to release an album."