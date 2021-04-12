Ryan Hurd Praises Wife Maren Morris in Birthday Tribute: 'You Make My Life Better'

✖

Maren Morris turned 31 years old on Saturday, April 10, and her husband, fellow country singer Ryan Hurd, shared a sweet message to his wife on social media. Hurd posted a still from the music video for the couple's recently released duet, "Chasing After You," and began his caption with "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MM!"

"It’s been a hell of a year, but you are an incredible mom, partner, artist, and you make my life better every day," he continued. "I am always proud of you and I love watching you make music and live the life we get to live together. Cake! Margaritas! HOORAY!"

Morris thanked her friends and fans for their birthday messages with a school photo of herself as a child. "Thank you for the birthday wishes today," she wrote. "31 so far is full of pasta, babies, wine, and the most happy, roll-your-windows-down-and-vibe songs I’ve ever written + so much love." She also revealed that her favorite gift she received this year was a framed photo of a scene from the 1999 film The Mummy from her sister, Karsen.

"My favorite gift is this framed photo from The Mummy 2," the Texas native captioned a photo of the gift on her Instagram Story. "the scene where Rachel Weisz realizes she was a sword fighting, Egyptian princess in her past life. My sister and I would spar and act this scene out like TOTAL BADASSES (complete losers) as kids. Thank you @karsenthemartian for this hilariously weird memory."

The "My Church" singer's birthday came two weeks after her and Hurd's son, Hayes, turned 1 year old. The proud parents celebrated with a Peter Rabbit-themed birthday party, as well as social media posts. "happy 1st birthday, Hayes," Morris captioned a photo of herself and Hurd kissing Hayes on the cheek, his tiny face, which was covered with a white heart emoji, squished between them. "we love you more than you can know."

Hurd shared a photo of himself holding a newborn Hayes. "I look at this picture every day," his caption read. "1 year ago, Happy Birthday Hayes." The Michigan native recently told The Ride with Kimo and Heather on KFRG-FM that his "super fun" son is "not quite" walking yet. "He’s about to," Morris added. "He gets around pretty quickly though for not being a walker yet. He’s fast. We can’t look away because he is just across the room in a second now."