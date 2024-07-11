Alan Jackson is a grandpa again! The "Chattahoochee" singer's daughter Mattie Jackson recently announced that she and her husband, Connor Smith, welcomed a baby boy — their first child — in June.

"One week ago my life was forever changed Wesley Alan Smith joined our little family on June 20th, the absolute best birthday gift I could have ever imagined," Mattie wrote in a June 27 post on Instagram, alongside photos of their new baby, who was born the day after she turned 34 and is named after both Jackson and Smith's grandfather.

"There is no greater honor in life than being chosen by God to be your mom. And no sweeter joy than watching your daddy adore you and protect you already," Mattie continued, then going on to note that even their beloved pup is starting to feel the love. "Even Ryman has reluctantly warmed up to her new little brother."

"You have all my heart and my prayers, baby boy," Mattie concluded. "If you're anything like both your namesakes (Connor's grandad and @officialalanjackson ), you've got quite a life ahead of you."

In his own post, Jackson shared a photo of himself and his wife Denise at the hospital with Mattie and newborn Wesley. "Denise and I are so happy to announce the arrival of our grandson Wesley Alan Smith," he wrote in the caption. "Proud parents @MattieJackson and Connor Smith welcomed Wes into the world on June 20, 2024."

Jackson and Denise are also grandparents to Jackson Alvie Bradshaw, whom their daughter Ali welcomed by in 2022.