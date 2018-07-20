Ryan Hurd Opens Up About Struggle of ‘Learning to be Apart’ From Maren Morris

Ryan Hurd is opening up about the struggles of being separated from his wife, Maren Morris, who is currently opening for One Direction member Niall Horan, on his solo Flicker World Tour.

The singer-songwriter, who wed Morris in March, admits it isn’t always easy to be away from his new bride.

“Been looking on the bright side the last two days,” he writes. “This life is such a blessing but part of our relationship is learning how to be apart…so If anyone has something from their own life that’s on the bright side that you would be cool enough to shoot my way, bring it!”

Fans quickly took Hurd up on his request, offering all kinds of advice and well wishes to Hurd.

“It’s tough being apart, bit on the bright side, Maren’s music is a gift to the world,” writes one.

“Plus bright side #2, I suppose a great songwriter like yourself will channel those feelings of longing into more great songs!”

“Did long distance for 2 years. It’s hard,” writes another. “But missing my BF (now husband) made me appreciate what I had. We had to become excellent communicators b/c all we had was the phone. This strengthened us. And that feeling, when you finally get to see each other, is such a beautiful high.”

“Every morning i think of things i’m blessed to have & say them out loud. even if it’s something I don’t really think about all of the time like having clean water or having the ability to walk,” adds a third. “Looking on the bright side can make your day.”

Thankfully, Morris will soon be in Nashville, albeit only for a day. The “Rich” singer will perform in her current hometown, when Horan’s tour heads to Music City.

Hurd is also working on his own music. He released “Diamonds and Twine,” which he wrote for Morris, in advance of their wedding, and also penned Luke Bryan’s current single, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.”

