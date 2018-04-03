Ryan Hurd Releases Sentimental ‘Diamonds or Twine’ Video

Ryan Hurd might be on his honeymoon in Bora Bora with his new wife, Maren Morris, but he still found time to release the video for his latest single, “Diamonds or Twine.”

The video shows the couple living their everyday life while the song plays, including backstage before a show, on a boat, and even a few romantic, personal moments, and ends with their wedding ceremony.

Hurd shared the song on March 23, one day before he and Morris tied the knot, as a gift to his wife.

“I played this song for Maren the night we got engaged,” Hurd reveals. “We were at the lake in Michigan, on the dock, and I will never forget that moment. ‘Diamonds or twine, no matter what, I’ll be yours and you’ll be mine.’”

The song, which says, “It doesn’t matter if it’s diamonds or twine / I’ll be wrapped around your finger / Girl you got me till we run out of time / Rich or poor, rain or shine / The winds gonna blow wherever it goes / And the road is gonna wind / It doesn’t matter if it’s diamonds or twine / Forever more, I’ll be yours, and you’ll be mine,” is a perfect way to sum up their relationship.

“There’s really nothing that can replace someone who knows what you’re going through,” Hurd tells People of the impact Morris has had on his life and career. “It’s another thing to be supportive and know why this is difficult and what it means to make an album and put your whole self into it. We have really difficult calendars and if one of us wasn’t supportive, it would be really easy to give up on that… This is a hard thing to do and it’s not glamorous. Every time I want to quit, she tells me how close I am. She does my career with me and I do mine with her. In chasing my career, I feel like it’s part hers.”

