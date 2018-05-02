Russell Dickerson Reveals What He Bought With Success of ‘Yours’

Some artists buy themselves a fancy sports car or go on an exotic trip when they get a No. 1 hit, but not Russell Dickerson. The 29-year-old celebrated the success of “Yours” with a 40-year-old Chevy Blazer.

“I’ve searched Craigslist all over the US for my dream blazer just about everyday for the last few years,” Dickerson wrote on Instagram along with a picture of his new ride. “It felt like right when Yours hit #1 this beauty popped up. So you know I had to make ‘er mine!!! Shoutout to Al for keepin this baby in top shape since ’78.”

Still, although certainly not extravagant, Dickerson admits he had a hard time shelling out the cash for the vintage Blazer.

“I just always loved the Blazer,” Dickerson shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “And I remember growing up, these friends of ours had a dairy farm and I remember they had this old square-body Chevy, and I think that’s what kind of triggered that in my mind when I loved the truck so much. I’ve been looking forever; I always just look.”

Although “Yours” went platinum, for sales in excess of one million units, and has had more than one hundred million streams on Spotify alone, the Tennessee native admitted it took some convincing from his wife, Kailey, to make the splurge.

“One day I [hoped to] have a little extra cash to buy one of these little toys,” Dickerson said. “It seemed like right when ‘Yours’ went No. 1, I found this perfect, kept in the garage for thirty years, baby blue interior, perfect truck, for an amazing price. It was hard to spend that first little chunk that you get. But I just wanted to get something special. You only get one first No. 1. So, I just wanted to do something special.”

The Chevy Blazer isn’t the only new ride Dickerson has purchased. He recently graduated from crossing the country in his own Nissan Armada to his own tour bus, after eight years of touring on his own.

“We went until we absolutely could not physically make the drives without sleeping,” explained Dickerson. “Kailey and I have our own separate space in the back, ’cause she travels with me all over the place and does a lot of media stuff and so. I kiss the floor every time I walk on.”

Dickerson will join Thomas Rhett on his Life Changes Tour, as well as Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker on their co-headlining Summer Plays On Tour. Dates can be found on Dickerson’s website.