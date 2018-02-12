Runaway June on Whirlwind Year: ‘So Many of Our Dreams Came True’

For Runaway June, the trio made up of Jennifer Wayne, Hannah Mulholland and Naomi Cooke, 2017 was a whirlwind of milestones achieved and dreams reached. The threesome released “Wild West,” and had the chance to perform in front of larger crowds in bigger venues, both as headliners, and as the opening act for several big stars, including Garth Brooks and Jon Pardi.

“It was so fun, and so many of our dreams came true,” Mulholland tells PopCulture.com of last year. “We got to tour with amazing people, and work on new music, and put our first single out, so it was a whirlwind of fun.”

“We started out the year with Willie Nelson, and then we went on tour with Jon Pardi, and then we ended the year opening up for Garth Brooks,” adds Wayne. “It was pretty crazy.”

The chance to open for Brooks was a lesson for Runaway June on how they hope to operate as they continue to grow.

“His fans are incredible and supportive and engaging, and you learn so much from how he runs things,” Mulholland notes. “The whole crew is happy and excited and energetic, and it just really leaves an impression on you.”

Runaway June joined Midland in opening for Pardi on his Lucky Tonight Tour, where they quickly became close friends with the “She Ain’t In It” singer.

“He’s like your brother,” Cooke says. “He always wants to hang out – there was always a hang out happening on the bus.

“Everyone was very much a road family,” Mulholland continues, adding that Pardi provided vegan and vegetarian food to accommodate their diets. “You hear about that stuff, but not everyone gets it, I think. But we definitely got that experience.”

Runaway June will play a couple shows with Alan Jackson on Feb. 8 and 9, and headline plenty of their own shows this year, while putting the finishing touches on their freshman album. More information can be found on their website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/RunawayJuneOfficial