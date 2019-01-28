Runaway June Ready to Meet Carrie Underwood’s New Baby Boy

Runaway June will soon begin rehearsing for their upcoming opening slot, when they join Carrie Underwood on her Cry Pretty Tour 360. But more than getting ready to hit the road, the trio, made up of Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke and Hannah Mulholland, are eager to meet Underwood’s new baby boy, Jacob Bryan.

“We haven’t talked to her, but we will soon ’cause we start rehearsing really soon for the tour,” Cooke shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “And we’re really excited to get on that stage that she has. She has a 360 [degree] stage and it’s gonna require an entirely different show from us to be on that stage. So there’s a lot of excitement. We can’t wait to get our hands on that baby.”

In addition to serving as babysitters on the road for both Jacob and his big brother, Isaiah, the threesome are eager to take notes from the country music icon.

“And just really learn from Carrie,” Cooke continued. “We’re really trying to prepare ourselves for the growth spurt that we’ll have just being around her and seeing how she operates and her crew and just the way that she does things. We’re really looking forward to that, and everything we can learn from her.”

Runaway June is honored to be part of Underwood’s all-female lineup, which also includes Maddie & Tae, especially since Underwood made it clear they weren’t invited based on their gender.

“I think it’s awesome just to have the same opportunities, and that’s all we really want,” Mulholland said. “And that’s why even the way that Carrie announced the tour was so awesome that it was never promoted as an all female tour. It was never promoted like this kind of novelty thing ’cause it shouldn’t be a novelty. And so, she just kinda was like, ‘This is the tour, and I think it’s gonna be awesome. And here’s who’s on it. So I think that was really great.

“Hopefully that is gonna start to kind of pave the way so that other people feel comfortable doing it,” she continued. “Hopefully it just continues to spread where we just get to be on the tours that make the most sense with the people that we wanna be on tour with.”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicks off on May 1 in Greensboro, N.C. Find a list of all of Runaway June‘s upcoming shows by visiting their website.

