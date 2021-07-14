Runaway June's Naomi Cooke Marries Martin Johnson in Small Maine Ceremony

✖

Congratulations are in order for Runaway June's Naomi Cooke! The musician revealed to fans this week that she and fiancé Martin Johnson married over the weekend, celebrating their wedding with an outdoor ceremony in Rangeley, Maine.

The singer shared the news with a pair of photos from the ceremony, the first a shot of herself and Johnson smiling as they held hands during the ceremony as friends and family looked on and the second the moment the two were declared husband and wife. Beginning her caption by exclaiming, "We got married!!!," Cooke went on to thank everyone involved in helping her "Parent Trap/Summer Camp themed wedding" come to life, starting with Kevin Bisch, who served as the couple's officiant. "Over the weekend A small but [mighty] fortress of friends and family held hands in a circle around us as we turned the page into a brand new chapter of life as husband and wife," she wrote. "If words could ever be crafted to describe what love is @kevin_bisch found them and pieced them together in a way that I’m certain no one has ever done before."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi (@naomi_cooke)

The Florida native continued by thanking her wedding planners, who "Created a sacred space more magical and romantic then even my wildest dreams could have ever imagined. I’m convinced he’s a wizard" before gushing over her venue, Bald Mountain Camps Resort, which Cooke described as "a place where I’m certain time doesn’t exist or matter."

"A place where the wild untamable beauty of the northern Maine lakes and mountains are captured just enough to taste, smell and hear," she wrote. "With the night calls of the Loon, the smell of camp fires, the gentle creak of screen doors, the soft murmur of star gazers and the most magnificent sunsets you’ll ever lay eyes on but you are left with a knowing that you will never ever truly grasp or harness her unattainable wild spirit and beauty."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the night game (@thenightgame)

She concluded, "I’m so humbled by the talents, gifts, time, attention and energy that every last person so readily and selfishly gave to us, wanting nothing in return except for our happiness." Johnson, who is the lead singer of the rock band The Night Game and Boys Like Girls, also posted several photos from the wedding captioned simply, "mr. + mrs. johnson." Cooke and Johnson announced their engagement in December after dating for around a year and a half.