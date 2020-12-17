Runaway June's Naomi Cooke Engaged to Musician Martin Johnson

✖

Congratulations are in order for Runaway June's Naomi Cooke, who announced her engagement to Boys Like Girls member Martin Johnson on Instagram on Wednesday. The singer shared a selfie with her new fiancé, Cooke's arm around Johnson to show off her new ring.

"By the look of my nails, he surprised me," she wrote. "Eppppicc," commented Cooke's bandmate Jennifer Wayne. Trio member Natalie Stovall added, "I mean. THE BEST!!!! So so so so excited for y’all!!!" Cooke and Johnson have been dating for around a year and a half, and PEOPLE shares that Johnson proposed on Sunday, Dec. 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi (@naomi_cooke)

In addition to his work with his own band, Johnson has also been involved with Runaway June's music, helping pen the original song "Christmas on the Radio" from the trio's recently-released holiday EP, When I Think About Christmas.

"He's an incredible singer-songwriter," Wayne previously told PopCulture.com of Johnson, adding that "Christmas on the Radio" "is just so much fun. It's such a jam. You just hear it and you just want to dance and sing along."

The EP's title track is the other original song on the project and was co-written by Wayne. "Some of the ways that Naomi is singing it, it's just a country song, we wrote it in the middle of summer and it was so hot and we were just wishing it was colder and wishing it was Christmas," she explained. "And it's just, it's one of those songs that after we wrote it, we were like, gosh, it feels like it's been alive for 50 years. It just feels like one of those songs that's been around forever. So, we thought that was a good sign... I feel like we got pretty lucky on our originals."

Earlier this year, Cooke and Wayne entered into a new "marriage" with Stovall, who joined Runaway June after the departure of original member Hannah Mulholland. Cooke and Wayne explained to PEOPLE that they consider their band relationship as a "marriage" and regularly go to group therapy, something that helped them move into their new chapter after Mulholland's departure.

"Naomi and I wanted to make sure that we were not going to let any of the past stuff go into this new marriage because that's not fair to Natalie," Wayne shared. "It's pretty cool how therapy makes a new, healthy place for something new to start."