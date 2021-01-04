Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne Engaged to Boyfriend Austin Moody

✖

Congratulations are in order for Runaway June member Jennifer Wayne, who recently shared with fans that she is engaged to boyfriend Austin Moody. She announced her engagement in an Instagram post celebrating Moody's birthday last week, sharing a slideshow of photos of the two together that began with a selfie of the pair holding glasses of champagne with Wayne's new ring clearly visible.

Other shots included a number of additional selfies and several photos of Moody including snaps of the singer/songwriter with his mom and Wayne's aunt Marisa Wayne. "Happy birthday to the man I get to spend the rest of my life with!!!" Wayne wrote. "I love you @theaustinmoody . Can’t wait to celebrate the day with you..."

The proposal took place outside of Ocean Way Studio in Nashville and was orchestrated by Moody with some help from Wayne's bandmate Natalie Stovall. Stovall had arranged for Wayne to meet her at the studio for a recording session, and in addition to her bandmate, Wayne found Moody waiting for her outside.

"What a way to end 2020!" Wayne captioned a series of proposal photos on Instagram, including snaps of the newly-engaged pair kissing, Wayne showing off her ring and Stovall popping a bottle of champagne. "Thanks @zach.knudsen for capturing the moment and @nataliestovall for orchestrating the whole thing! Here’s to 2021!!"

PEOPLE shares that Wayne's custom-made ring, designed by Studio Dobrila, features a round-cut diamond encircled by smaller stones that belonged to Moody's grandmother.

The couple first shared their relationship with fans on Instagram in October, and Wayne reflected on her year in an additional Instagram post celebrating the beginning of 2021.

"Happy New Years! 2020 was a crazy year, but what I’m the most thankful for, was getting to spend much more time with loved ones," she captioned a photo with Moody. "Here’s to 2021!"

Wayne is the second member of Runaway June to become engaged in 2020 after Naomi Cooke announced in December that she said yes to boyfriend Martin Johnson. "By the look of my nails, he surprised me," she captioned an Instagram selfie with her new fiancé, her arm around Johnson to show off her new ring. Stovall, who joined the country trio in 2020, has been married to husband James Bavendam since 2008.