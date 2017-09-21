Runaway June Member Hannah Mulholland Is Engaged

Runaway June’s Hannah Mulholland is officially off the market. The country star took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that she is engaged to boyfriend Ian Jay.

💍 just 2 crazy kids who decided they’re gonna marry each other. ~Hannah pic.twitter.com/pXt2qlpltQ — Runaway June (@runawayjune) September 19, 2017

“Just 2 crazy kids who decided they’re gonna marry each other,” Mulholland wrote on Twitter. The pair of pics shows Mulholland and Jay cuddling up on the beach and sharing a kiss.

According to his Instagram account, Jay is a drummer and cinematographer based out of Los Angeles and Nashville. He and Mulholland celebrated dating for six years back in July of this year.

“It takes a very special type of person to be the partner of somebody who’s gone so much, because there is this level of independence that both people in the relationship need to have,” Mulholland told The Boot.

“So as long as you have a partner that sees that, it definitely makes the relationship a lot easier. But it’s challenging because you miss them, and sometimes you’re gone for a really long time, and you come back and then they’re gone.”

Runaway June is a trio including Mulholland, Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne. The group released their debut single, “Lipstick,” back in 2016. They are currently working on their debut album, which they say is almost finished.

