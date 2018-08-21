Runaway June Announce Release of Debut EP

Runaway June’s long-awaited debut album will soon be available. The trio, made up of Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke and Hannah Mulholland, announce their eponymous EP will be available on September 7.

“This is a group of songs that really expresses us as a band,” Cooke says in a statement. “We have been working on this project for two years and so many life changes have happened to us as people, and now more than ever we have songs that tell the stories of those moments.”

“The EP is a really fun and diverse look into our sound as a band,” adds Mulholland. “It incorporates the fun of the live show, but also shows some soft moments that fans can relate to.”

The first single from their upcoming record is “Buy My Own Drinks,” written by Runaway June along with Hillary Lindsey and Josh Kear. The song is one of five on the EP that was produced by Dann Huff.

“Dann Huff has changed our lives,” Wayne says. “He’s completely zoned in our sound. He’s so collaborative and he’s such a joy to work with.”

The threesome first got together as songwriters, before realizing they made a unique, and powerful, sound when they combined their voices. Since then, Runaway June has been working on their freshman record, honing their sound along the way.

“There’s been a lot of growth spurts,” Cooke tells PopCulture.com. “A lot of business things; we’re learning how to be businesswomen. I think that’s probably been one of the biggest learning curves. We’re taking care of a road family. We have a band, and we’re responsible for everyone, and those can be challenging. But I really think it makes us bond, more than anything else would.”

See a complete track list below. Runaway June will be released on September 7, one week before their upcoming tour boss, Carrie Underwood, releases her Cry Pretty album. Runaway June has plenty of dates on the calendar over the next few months, before they join Underwood on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 next year. See updates at RunawayJune.com.

Runaway June EP Track Listing:

1. “Buy My Own Drinks” (Hannah Mulholland, Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Kear)

2. “I Am Too” (busbee, Corey Crowder, Liz Rose)

3. “Got Me Where I Want You” (James Slater, Kat Higgins, Justin Morgan)

4. “Fast As You” (Dwight Yoakam)

5. “Wild West” (Justin Lantz, Billy Montana, Jennifer Wayne)

