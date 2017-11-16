Rory Feek Gives Health Update Following the Hole in Daughter Indiana’s Heart

Rory Feek recently shared an update on his daughter Indiana’s heart condition to keep fans in the loop on her health.

Celebrating a positive check-up, Feek shared a collage of pictures from the doctor’s office visit and filled fans on the good news.

“Indy’s six month heart checkup. The hole in her heart is getting smaller, and she is getting bigger and more beautiful,” he wrote.

In addition to the encouraging medical update for little Indiana, Feek also recently announced plans to perform more concerts.

“…We’ll start with some Christmas shows in December and see how that goes. And hopefully, early in the year, we’ll pick some more dates to do shows in the spring and summer,” he wrote in a blog post.

Feek’s wife Joey passed away in 2016 from cancer and afterwards he took some time off from performing, only recently having returned to play a few Music Health Alliance benefit shows.

According to Rare Country, Feek plans to play some shows at the barn and venue on his property in Tennessee before exploring any further plans to tour.

Fans can buy tickets to “Once Upon A Christmas: An Evening of Stories and Songs with Rory Feek” by going to his Facebook page. The show will run on Dec. 1, 2 and 3, and then again on Dec. 15, 16 and 17.