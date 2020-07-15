Reba McEntire to Release Concert Special on YouTube

Reba McEntire is giving her fans a different kind of performance amid the coronavirus pandemic, gearing up to release her Reba: Live special on YouTube on July 17. The show was originally filmed in 1994 at the Omaha Civic Center and this is the first time the concert will be available digitally. According to a press release, the broadcast showcases McEntire's "extraordinary showmanship and includes plenty of iconic costume changes as well as her signature humor."

"This was one of my first big tours with all the dancers and costume changes, and it was my very first network television special," McEntire said in a statement. "It’s so much fun to get to revisit it and share it with my fans all these years later! I hope they enjoy it and I can’t wait to share some stories from the behind the scenes during the chat." The hour-long special includes 12 performances including "Fancy" and McEntire's cover of Aretha Franklin's "Respect."

The show will premiere on Friday at 7 p.m. CT and McEntire will mark the moment with fans with a chat on her YouTube channel. Tune in and chat with McEntire on Friday night here. McEntire previously teased an online release in a video she shared with fans on Instagram letting them know that she would be moving her upcoming arena tour to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know it's not the same as being live, but I got a little throwback Thursday or Friday and Saturday, Sunday, Monday Tuesday. Hopefully it'll provide a little bit of entertainment during this summer," she said. "Just stay tuned and let us know what you've been doing and we'll stay tuned to you too, okay? Love you all very much and stay safe, I love you."

McEntire's tour was scheduled to begin in March 2020 and will now start in July 2021. "You know we're gonna postpone our concert tour 'till next summer," she told fans in the video. "I hate to do that, but out of everybody's well-being, we just want to make sure that everybody stays safe and healthy, that's a number one main thing."

"I'm gonna miss y'all terribly, and band, crew and I, we're really wanting to get back on stage but this is the best thing to do right now," she continued. "Uncharted territory." Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all new dates and fans who would like a refund will receive an email with instructions. "I hope you hang onto it and come see us next summer," McEntire said. "Won't be the same without you."