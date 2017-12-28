Reba McEntire to Receive Horatio Alger Award

Reba McEntire is slated to be honored with the 2018 Horatio Alger Award, Rolling Stone reports.

The award goes to public figures who have succeeded despite facing obstacles, and McEntire joins a group of 12 business, civic and cultural leaders who will represent the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans class of 2018. The recipients have also demonstrated a commitment to higher education and charitable efforts.

The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue her dreams. According to the organization, McEntire is a prime candidate for the award due to her journey to stardom.

McEntire grew up on her family’s cattle ranch in Oklahoma, attending college before moving to Nashville to follow her dream of becoming a country singer. She has since become a household name across music, television, film, theater and retail, as well as an icon in country music.

“I always say that you need three things to succeed in life: a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone,” McEntire said in a statement. “These qualities have served me well in every part of my life, and I have no doubt my fellow honorees would agree. I am honored to be inducted into the Horatio Alger Association, and I can’t wait to meet our 2018 Scholars and help them in any way I can to reach their own dreams.”

McEntire and the rest of the recipients will be honored at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in April.

Photo Credit: Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com