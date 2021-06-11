Reba McEntire Speaks out After Political Fundraiser Falsely Advertises Her Name

✖

Reba McEntire has responded after she was advertised as attending an upcoming fundraiser for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, telling fans on Instagram on Friday, June 11 that she had never planned on being part of the event. "Last night, an invitation to a political fundraiser with my name attached was sent out without my knowledge our permission," the singer wrote in a message she shared on Instagram without a caption. She also posted the same statement on Twitter.

"I had and have no plans to attend this event and had told the organizers as such," she continued. "Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today." A flyer for Noem's barbecue fundraiser shared by reporter Stephen Sanchez lists Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Montana Senator Steve Daines, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale, actor Red Steagall and McEntire as special guests at the event, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 13 at a ranch in Montana. Tickets cost $500 per individual and $1,000 per couple with an $8,000 per couple ask for the host committee.

Noem, a Republican, has been serving as the governor of South Dakota since January 2019 and was elected as an ally of former president Donald Trump. During the pandemic, she did not implement face mask mandates in her state and encouraged large gatherings without social distancing and masks. She supported the Trump administration's false allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election and has signed several conservative pieces of legislature include bills restricting abortion and a bill banning transgender athletes from playing on or against women's school and college sports teams.

During an appearance on The View in 2017, McEntire explained her decision not to talk politics, sharing that she thinks her job description as an entertainer does not include her giving her political views. "I take it this way: They have paid their hard-earned money to come in there and fill a seat — parking, getting something at the concession stand, go and eat before the concert — I am there to entertain them, to take their worries away from them, so when they walk out, they can kind of have a little lift in their step and [go], 'Aw, that was such a great break from all the problems I have to deal with during daily life,'" she said. "So I’m not going to give them my political views. It's not my place."

"This is my job to entertain," she added. "It shouldn't be my platform to be up on stage, giving my political views."