Reba McEntire’s Sister Susie: What to Know

Recently Reba McEntire celebrated her sister Susie’s birthday with an Instagram post that had fans commenting on how much the two women look identical, and now we have more information on what fans should know the country music icon’s little sister. In the Instagram post, McEntire shared a photo of the girls as children with their siblings, as well as couple of photos from throughout the years.

Being Reba’s little sister is not Susie’s only claim-to-fame, however, as she is also an accomplished singer and entertainer as well.

Early Life

Susie’s real full name is Martha Susan McEntire-Eaton (formerly Luchsinger).

She was born on Nov. 8, 1957 in Chockie, Oklahoma, to parents Clark Vincent McEntire and Jacqueline “Jackie” McEntire.

Toured With Reba

In the 1980s, she toured with Reba as a backup singer.

She would later go on to tour as a solo artist.

Sister Sing-alongs

In addition to traveling with her sister, Susie also performed on albums alongside Reba.

She sang on both Heart to Heart (1981) and Unlimited (1982).

Solo Career

Eventually, Susie set out on a solo singing career as a contemporary Christian country music artist.

She released her first album, Real Love, in 1993, and it went on to peak at #39 on the U.S. Billboard Top Contemporary Christian Albums chart.

Solo Career (cont.)

To date, Susie has recorded and released a total of 11 studio albums.

In 2011, Susie was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame.

Personal Life

In 1981, Susie married rodeo cowboy Paul Luchsinger. The couple had three children together, before divorcing in 2008. Luchsinger later passed away in 2015.

In 2009, Susie got remarried, wedding American theologian and public speaker Mark Eaton.

Current Work

These days, Susie remains in the spotlight as a co-host on the Cowboy Church TV show.

She also co-hosts a podcast for the organization as well.