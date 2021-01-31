Reba McEntire and Her Sister Susie Are Nearly Identical

✖

Reba McEntire and Susie McEntire-Eaton are the spitting image of one another. For proof of this, look no further than McEntire's November 2019 Instagram post dedicated to Susie. McEntire showed off one photo featuring herself and her siblings — Alice, Pake, and Susie — alongside a couple, more recent snaps of McEntire with her younger sister, Susie. She captioned the slew of photos with an equally sweet caption, writing, “Happy birthday to my favorite little sister!!! Love you forever, Susie! #sistersforever #greatmemories.”

Upon seeing McEntire’s post, many fans were quick to comment that the two sisters looked very much alike. One fan wrote, “I can see the resemblance, have a good time celebrating your little sister’s birthday.” Another commented, “Y’all look so much alike! [heart emoji] happy birthday to Susie!” This fan said what many were thinking, as they wrote, “Holy moly. Good thing you are sisters cause you could pass off as twins. Happy birthday.”

Fans were right in saying that the two singers look pretty much identical in McEntire’s recent post. But, they share more than their looks in common. Like her older sister, McEntire-Eaton is also a country singer (more specifically, she is a Contemporary Country Music singer). In fact, the sisters have even collaborated on more than a couple of tracks in the past. Back in 2003, McEntire recorded a solo version of “Sky Full of Angels.” Later (at an unspecified date), the two would go on to record the song together for their own take on the classic track.

In addition to recording and performing songs with her younger sister, McEntire has also shown off her musical chops alongside other members of her family, including her mother, Jackie, and her elder sister, Alice. The country singer released a gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, in February 2017, and on said album, she included a collaboration with her family. McEntire, her two sisters, and her mom all sang on the track, “I’ll Fly Away.” When asked about what it was like to record with those nearest and dearest to her, she told Nash Country Daily, “[It was] too much fun. We were just silly as we could be.”

“We all got around the microphone and Susie and I — we were up there just singing our little hearts out and Mama and Alice just kept backing up,” McEntire continued. “They’re not used to it, saying, ‘Oh, we don’t want to be on tape, we can’t sing.’ I’d say, ‘Oh, get up here.’ It was so fun.” Knowing just how close the McEntire family is, fans can likely expect even more collaborations and Instagram tributes in the future.