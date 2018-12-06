Watch Reba McEntire Sing ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ at Funeral for President George H.W. Bush

Reba McEntire performed “The Lord’s Prayer” at the funeral for President George H.W. Bush, held on Thursday, Dec. 6 in Houston, Texas.

“It was an honor and privilege to sing at President George H.W. Bush’s funeral this morning,” McEntire shared on social media. “He was a great friend and leader and I will never forget the time we shared together.”

The country music icon was a longtime friend of the former POTUS, sharing a picture of the two of them shortly after the announcement of his passing on Nov. 30.

“My favorite. #greatpresident #greatfriend,” McEntire stated.

McEntire also shared a throwback picture to when the president took the stage at the CMA Awards in 1991.

“Everyone in the country music business was so honored when President and Mrs. Bush joined us at the CMA awards,” McEntire stated.

McEntire wasn’t the only country artist who performed at the memorial service for Bush. The Oak Ridge Boys also flew to Houston to sing “Amazing Grace,” which Bush requested while he was still alive.

“President Bush means so much to us,” Oak Ridge Boys’ member Richard Sterban told the Tennessean. “George Bush requested before he passed away that we sing ‘Amazing Grace,’ his favorite song, at his funeral. There’s no way we wouldn’t do it. He always taught us to do the right thing, and it is a tremendous honor. One final time here on this earth, we’re going to sing it for him and we believe in our hearts we’ll see him again one day and we’ll sing it for him again.”

“It’s what you do for friends,” added Duane Allen.

The 41st president was fondly remembered by many, including his son, George W. Bush.

“I once heard it said of man that the idea is to die young as late as possible,” the 43rd president stated.

“In victory, he shared credit,” he also said of his father. “When he lost, he shouldered the blame. He accepted that failure is a part of living a full life.”

A funeral for President George H.W. Bush was held on Dec. 5 at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Following that service, his body was flown to Houston, where a second service was held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

Bush served in World War II, before he launched a lifelong career in politics. He served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and became the vice-president for both of Ronald Reagan’s terms. In 1988, he became president, serving one term before losing to Bill Clinton.

