Reba McEntire Sells Nashville Farm Home for $5 Million

Reba McEntire has officially sold her mansion, located just outside Nashville, for $5 million, the Nashville Business Journal reports.

When the country icon split with her ex-husband, TV producer Narvel Blackstock, she put the 12,816-square-foot home on the market for $7.9 million. With no offers, the 83-acre property nicknamed “Starstruck Farm” sat on the market for nearly a year before McEntire sold it to a real estate developer for $5 million in July.

The property then went back on the market and is now owned by Paul H. Burch, according to a newly filed deed. The home is 12,816 square feet and sits on 83 acres of property on Old Hickory Lake.

‘Starstruck Farm’

McEntire, who was just nominated for a CMA for Female Vocalist of the Year, once called this seven-bedroom, five-full bathroom estate home. The luxurious, country-style mansion also boasts a nine-car garage, a five-stall barn and an equestrian center with indoor and outdoor riding arenas. There’s also a tennis court, pool, gym and movie theater on the property, meaning you’d never really have to leave!

Now, part of the country singer’s former land is a residential development named Cherokee Meadows. The initial project covers about 17 acres of land with lot sizes ranging from just under an acre to 1.82 acres, Wilson County Planning Director Tom Brashear told the Tennessean.

Entry

The entry to the mansion features a gorgeous chandelier and a traditional spiral staircase leading both upstairs and down. Nearly every room in this Tennessee home has warm beige walls and dark woods to flow with the wooded area that surrounds the house.

As the property once sat on 83 acres, it included a massive waterfront area along the Cumberland River, and the remaining property still includes the property’s private boat dock on Old Hickory Lake.

Kitchen

That’s a kitchen fit for the ‘Fancy’ singer indeed! The kitchen, furnished with beiges and custom wood cabinets, has a cozy vibe for a mountain-like oasis. The oversized room provides ample cabinet space and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.

To continue with the warm, inviting style, a fireplace sits on an adjacent wall (the home actually has five fireplaces) and the dining room connected to the kitchen currently holds a long table with 12 seats. Of course, each rustic wooden seat is upholstered with a traditional maroon and beige fabric.

The home is also ideal for entertaining with a full wet bar area.

Bathroom

This bronze tub is just one gorgeous feature of McEntire’s master bathroom. The massive room has a stand-up glass shower to the right, a double sink and massive mirror running across a full wall and an oversized vanity on another wall. There’s also a TV in the room, just in case you need to catch up on your favorite shows while you soak or primp.

The mansion contains five full baths on different floors of the four-level colonial home, plus two half-baths. The house also includes a full in-laws quarters, so guests get all the magnificent benefits of the home, too.

Winery

The amenities just keep getting better! McEntire’s mansion includes a sizable wine cellar with floor to ceiling storage, with marble countertops and glass storage.

Other amenities of the home include a breakfast room, pool room (where the wet bar can be found), gym and home theater. There’s something for everyone in this luxurious space, including the horses!

As a country gal, McEntire utilized the 16-stall horse barn and indoor and outdoor riding arenas during her time in the mansion, which was built in 1990. It appears that the barn has been re-purposed since landing back on the market, though, as it was listed as a five-stall barn.

Outdoors

The home’s large pool is the perfect way to cool off during Nashville summers, and the hot tub is an ideal place to unwind during those often-chilly evenings.

Behind the pool is the home’s guest house, which features stellar views of the property and landscaping.

This lavish country estate looks like it was fit for McEntire, who has recorded 26 studio albums and sold more than 85 million records worldwide, but the property is up for grabs for a new Nashvillian.

This isn’t the first mansion McEntire let go of in recent years. She sold her Beverly Hills home of 12 years for $22.25 million in 2015, a property she and Blackstock purchased together.

Photo Credit: Worth Properties LLC / Shutterstock.com