Reba McEntire Is ‘Rooting for Everybody’ to Win at 2019 ACM Awards

Reba McEntire will soon return to host the ACM Awards for the 15th time, but even with all of her experience, she still isn’t willing to pick who she thinks will walk home with a trophy.

“I’m rooting for everybody,” McEntire revealed on the Rachael Ray Show. “Everybody says, ‘Who do you think is going to win in this [category]?’ I can’t say in that category who is going to win. They’re all my friends. I’m pulling for all of them.”

The Oklahoma native does share one challenging part of hosting the live televised broadcast – and it isn’t entertaining millions of people watching at home.

“[I have to change clothes] five or six times,” McEntire said. “It used to be fun, the first year I did it. You do it once, and then you gotta do it again. They expect more and more and more. I never want to disappoint my fans. That’s the hardest part of doing an awards show, is finding the clothes. They said, ‘Do you want to do it?’ I said, ‘Let me talk to my stylist first.’”

Once McEntire’s stylist gave the go-ahead, McEntire jumped on board to host the ACM Awards another year. But while the multiple wardrobe changes might be troublesome, that’s not the part that gives her a touch of anxiety.

“Right before I walk on stage, I’m a little nervous, butterflies are flying,” McEntire told PopCulture.com. “But after you take that first step, and say that first sentence, everything is golden.”

Only two days before the ACM Awards, McEntire will release her upcoming album, Stronger Than the Truth, which is one of the more traditional-sounding country albums she has released.

“I meant it to be country,” McEntire told PopCulture.com. “I wanted it to be an album full of songs, like the songs and the music I grew up with. Dance songs. Heartbreaking songs. Story songs. And that’s what I found.”

McEntire is always juggling a few projects, including a possible return to the small screen, and she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“Well, I’ve got the attention span of a 2-year-old, so I have to keep reinventing myself, so I can keep my attention going,” the 63-year-old revealed. “I love what I’m doing. I love my job. I never get bored, and it’s fun. I love the entertainment business. I love to be entertained, so therefore, when I go entertain folks, I put my heart and soul into it.”

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

