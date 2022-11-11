Reba McEntire Rewears Green Fringe Suit From 1995 Tour for Loretta Lynn Tribute at CMA Awards

Reba McEntire dipped into the past when it came time to take the stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night. Joined by fellow country music icons Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, McEntire kicked off the show with a special tribute to a country music great, the late Loretta Lynn, and she had an awesome throwback when she opted to wear the same green fringe suit she wore on tour in 1995.

After the biggest night in country music concluded, McEntire took to Twitter early Thursday morning to clue fans in on the major throwback. Sharing side-by-side images from Wednesday night and 1995, the singer shared with fans, "You know I love a [throwback Thursday]!!! Sandi Spika designed this fringed green western suit for my 1995 tour and we pulled it out of the archives for last night's [CMA Awards] [Loretta Lynn] tribute!"

The suit in question features fringe hanging from both sides of the jacket's lapels, emerald sequined detailing, and matching emerald sequin boot. While the suit looked just as it did back in '95, there were a few changes to McEntire's overall look. The signer opted to swap her '90s big bouncy curls for lighter ones, though she kept the bangs, and she finished the look Wednesday with large silver hoops and black-colored nails.

Returning to the stage for the first time since she was forced to postpone planned performances in Ohio, North Carolina, and Indiana and was placed on "vocal rest," McEntire's tribute to Lynn was a tearful moment for fans of the country music legend. The special moment, which began the show, kicked off with a video of Lynn winning entertainer of the year in 1972, with Underwood then taking the stage to sing a rendition of "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man)." Lambert then joined to sing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin," with McEntire performing "You're Lookin' at Country." The trio of country music stars then joined together to sing Lynn's hit song "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Lynn, whose career in country music spanned six decades and saw her rise to become an iconic pillar of country music, died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. As news of her death broke, McEntire was among the country music figures leading the tributes to the legend. Taking to Instagram at the time, McEntire wrote, "I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers."