Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed

Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend.

"My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend's shows," McEntire wrote on Instagram. "All tickets will be honored for the new dates."

The shows will be rescheduled for a month from now in December. Columbus, OH will get the country legend on Dec. 2, Raleigh, NC on Dec. 3, and then Indianapolis, IN on Dec. 16. McEntire thanked her fans for understanding.

Thankfully McEntire is not facing any serious issues, though her voice is her claim to fame. But she followed up the announcement later in the week with a lovely photo from her St. Louis show two weeks prior.

"Nobody show this to Riddler!!! When we played St. Louis two weeks ago, [strayrescuestl] brought in puppies to visit us," McEntire wrote. "We fell in love with them! If you're in the St. Louis area and looking for a pet of your own, check them out!"

Her love, Rex Linn, is on the ground in the photo, covered in puppies, while McEntire is seated next to them with her own puppy and a big smile on her face. So if there were concerns from fans, they got a reprieve later in the week.

Despite the need to rest her voice, McEntire has been quite busy in recent times. She's currently appearing on ABC's Big Sky, playing a more devious role than she's used to playing. She is also preparing for another big Christmas on Lifetime, which includes a bit of a reunion for her classic sitcom.

She'll be playing The Hammer and reuniting with co-star Melissa Peterman. The country icon is starring and producing the film, and it is part of her current streak with the network. Her first film debuted in Christmas 2021 and was titled Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune.