2022 CMA Awards to Open With Special Tribute to Loretta Lynn

It has been announced that the 2022 CMA Awards show will open with a special tribute to Loretta Lynn. No specific details were shared, but ET reports that it will be "a star-studded tribute" to the "Country Music Hall of Fame icon." The 2022 CMA Awards will take place in Nashville, and is set to air live on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will then be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Lynn, a country music legend, died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. In a statement published by The Associated Press, Lynn's family shared the sad news, revealing that she died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Tuesday. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," read the statement. No cause of death was immediately given. The family said a memorial will be announced at a later date. They also requested privacy while they grieve. Lynn was buried on Oct. 7, at her ranch, beside her husband, Oliver Lynn.

Upon learning the news of her death, many of Lynn's fans and peers took to social media to mourn her loss. Dolly Parton took to social media to remember Lynn fondly, writing on Twitter, "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta." She added, "We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I'm one of them." Parton's sister Stella tweeted, "My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynnpassing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel."

Country star Parker McCollum added, "Listening to nothing but Loretta Lynn for the rest of the week. RIP to an absolute icon in country music. Damn." "Completely heartbroken to hear the news about country legend Loretta Lynn. The world has lost another legend," offered singer Cathy Maguire. "May God give you the finest bed in Heaven, Miss Loretta. An absolute lady and true professional right to the end."

Finally, country music singer Travis Tritt tweeted, "So sad to hear of the passing of [Loretta Lynn]." He continued, "She was always an inspiration to those of us grew up listening to and loving real country music. Her kindness, strength and devotion to country music and her fans will be deeply missed. They don't make 'em like her anymore."