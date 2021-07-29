Reba McEntire Waited '66 Years' to Find Boyfriend Rex Linn

✖

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have been dating for over a year, and one of the things the country star likes the most about the actor is his dedication to his faith. During a conversation with her sisters Susie McEntire-Eaton and Alice Lynn Foran on the series Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith, which is being hosted by McEntire-Eaton this season, the three sisters discussed their significant others, including Linn.

"I know it's really cool, seeing you and Rex pray together and you're one in your faith," McEntire-Eaton said in an early clip, via Wide Open Country. "I've waited 66 years for a man to pray with and to share a faith and love of the Lord and to be compassionate and have a compassionate heart," McEntire said. "That's very special." The country singer also posted a clip from the conversation, titled The Faith Between Sisters, on her own Instagram.

"I think I read that in Jesus Calling the other day that when you pray, when you give thanks, it’s the thing that goes straight up to Heaven," she said. "And they hear it the loudest, the thankfulness. The main thing I’ve learned over the last couple of years is love. With the prejudices and with the madness over politics and what’s going on, and who’s getting more attention and who is not getting attention. If we would all just love one another and accept the faults. Love them for who they are."

McEntire confirmed her relationship with Linn on her podcast, Living & Learning With Reba McEntire, in October 2020. "Yeah, yeah, I am [dating]," she said. "A very, very sweetheart of a guy, Rex Linn. And we’ve been talking during the pandemic."

"We had dinner with Rex, was it in January?" she recalled. "And then February on it was the COVID pandemic and we were talking, texting, FaceTime. And that’s a really good way to get to know people... It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career. It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart, and is interested in me, too."