Reba McEntire on Boyfriend Skeeter Lasuzzo: ‘We Get Along Really Well’

Reba McEntire’s beau, Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, made his red carpet debut at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 28, marking the first time McEntire has introduced him to the public. The country music icon, who divorced her husband of 26 years, Narvel Blackstock, in 2015, reveals romance was the farthest thing on her mind when she met Lasuzzo, while vacationing with friends in Jackson Hole, Wyo. — and she has a fellow country star and his wife to thank for the encounter.

“Kix and Barbara Brooks thought it’d be a good idea, since we were gonna be up around Yellowstone, to get Kix’s best friend’s wife’s brother to show us around. He’s a photographer in Jackson Hole,” McEntire reveals to Taste of Country.

Lasuzzo, a retired geologist, lives in Jackson Hole part-time, and took McEntire and her friends out, showing them elk, moose and bear, before capping off the night with dinner in town. And then the sparks began to fly.

“I made another trip to Jackson Hole, because I just love it up there, and he asked me out for a date — just the two of us,” McEntire adds. “And we’ve been dating ever since.”

The 62-year-old admits it can be terrifying to begin a new relationship, but she believes Lasuzzo has been worth the risk.

“Skeeter and I get along really well,” McEntire says. “We love the mountains … We love going to plays in New York. He was in the oil and gas business, so being from Oklahoma, I was very familiar with that. As a matter of fact my very first job other than singing was checking records with an oil lease company! It’s so funny.”

McEntire, recently won a GRAMMY for Best Roots Gospel Album, for Sing It Now, is the new KFC Colonel Sanders. She will return to Las Vegas on March 14, to continue her residency, Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas. A list of all of her upcoming shows is available on her website.