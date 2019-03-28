Reba McEntire Gets Birthday Wishes From Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and More

Reba McEntire turned 64 years old on Thursday, March 28, with artists like Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Lindsay Ell and more sharing birthday greetings for the star, filmed by the Academy of Country Music.

She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s funny… she’s @Reba! Join us in wishing the happiest of birthdays to our incomparable #ACMawards host Reba McEntire! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/FqhdJN1JJV — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 28, 2019

“She’s Reba, and there’s no other Reba,” said Lindsay Ell. “She’s the queen.”

“Reba is absolutely hilarious,” gushed Chris Lane.

“I love Reba,” said Morgan Evans.

“There are a few names that come to mind when you think class,” McBryde said. “Mary J Blige, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire.”

“She’s perfect because she embodies what country music is,” Pearce added.

It is appropriate that the ACM Awards put together the celebratory video for McEntire, since she will soon return to host the live awards ceremony, taking the helm for the 16th time. But in spite of being such a seasoned pro, the Country Music Hall of Member admits there is one time when she gets nervous.

“Right before I walk on stage, I’m a little nervous, butterflies are flying,” McEntire told PopCulture.com. “But after you take that first step, and say that first sentence, everything is golden.”

McEntire will release her pure country record, Stronger Than the Truth, on April 5, two days before the ACM Awards.

“I meant it to be country,” said McEntire. “I wanted it to be an album full of songs, like the songs and the music I grew up with. Dance songs. Heartbreaking songs. Story songs. And that’s what I found.”

McEntire co-wrote two of the songs on Stronger Than the Truth: “No U in Oklahoma” and “In His Mind.”

“It was a lot of fun,” McEntire said of contributing tracks to the project. “I enjoy writing. I enjoy collaborating. I like working with other people. So it was really fun. But just because I write the songs does not mean that they get on my album. Only the best songs, the ones that really touch my heart get on the album.”

McEntire will also perform during the 2019 ACM Awards, along with artists like Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Maren Morris, George Strait with Miranda Lambert, and more. The show will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

