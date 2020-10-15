Rascal Flatts Reveal Which Song Has Changed the Most for Them Over the Years

Rascal Flatts has been a band for 20 years and released 11 studio albums, including one holiday album, which means the group's catalog is the opposite of small. Among their many hits, one in particular stands out to them: "My Wish."

"When we put that song out in 2006, I didn't have kids," Jay DeMarcus, who shares two children with wife Allison, recently told PopCulture.com and other media. "I don't believe [bandmate] Joe Don [Rooney] did either at that point in time. And so, I always viewed that as my mother's song to me who had sacrificed so much for me growing up, putting me through private schools, working three jobs. And I always envisioned her singing that to me whenever we would do that song. Now of course, years later with an almost 10 year old and an eight year old, it takes on a whole different meaning for me. Now it's my song to my kids. That song has done on a 180 for me, for sure."

"My Wish" was written by Jeffrey Steele and Steve Robson and appears on Rascal Flatts' 2006 album Me and My Gang. It hit No. 1 on the country charts and went to No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rooney, who is also a father of two, agreed with his bandmate. "I feel like Jay as well, like 'My Wish' is just one of those ones that I remember singing on stage and performing it before having children and now takes on such a whole new meaning being a father now and a husband," he said. "And I think it's cool because in some ways, it might sound strange, but we're kind of fans of our music as well, a little bit, because we've grown with some of our songs in ways that fans have. And so, like that song really hits me in the heart big time."

"My Wish" is one of 20 songs that appears on the trio's newly-released greatest hits album, Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts the Greatest Hits. The album was released earlier this month and features a number of Rascal Flatts' No. 1 hits as well as fan-favorite songs.

"It was pretty unanimous with the label, what was going to be," lead singer Gary LeVox reflected of choosing the album's track list. "We've been blessed enough to have 17 number ones, so we had a good start."