Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus Reflects on Musical Memories With His Late Dad

Jay DeMarcus' father, Stanley Wayne "Wayno" DeMarcus, died last week, and the Rascal Flatts member will always cherish the memories of their time together. Speaking to his record label, DeMarcus reflected on his relationship with his dad, explaining that music was always something that brought them together.

"My dad was always musical," he said. "So, the bond that we’ve always shared that has kept us close is music and we play music together. I try to go back, not so much in the last couple of years because his health has been deteriorating." DeMarcus' relationship with his father had its difficulties, but the two were able to bond over music before Wayno's death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay DeMarcus (@jaydemarcus) on Oct 29, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

"But I would go back and play some little clubs with him with his band that he had back in the late '70s," DeMarcus shared. "And it was a way for me to stay connected to my father and share that bond with him. There is a lot about my father that I will always cherish and love."

The musician announced his father's death on Instagram, posting a slideshow of photos of the two together. "I lost my musical hero and Father this morning," DeMarcus' caption began. "Known as 'Wayno' to most, he impacted everyone around him, and he was bigger than life to me. I could never explain in just a few words how important the musical bond was that we shared-it meant everything to me."

He wrote that his father taught him how to play and "pushed me to be the best I could be." "I could not be more grateful for the time spent with him on the stage, and off," he continued. "I have a lifetime of memories that will now be my comfort, as I face this life now without him. Rest In Peace my precious Dad, I was always proud to be called your son, and I will miss you forever. Enjoy Heaven, you’ve earned it..."

DeMarcus' wife, Allison, also shared a post remembering her father-in-law. "We will always cherish the memories we have had with our fathers," she captioned a family photo. "Dads are a girl’s first love and a boy’s first hero. Jay’s daddy, Wayne-O, left an incredible mark on everyone he encountered. We are thankful for the outpouring of love from everyone during this time of loss for Jay and our entire family."