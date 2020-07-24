Rascal Flatts Features Fans in 'How They Remember You' Video

Rascal Flatts is the latest country act to recruit fan footage for a music video during quarantine, releasing the video for "How They Remember You" on Wednesday. The video features fan-submitted photos from the band's 20-year career, showing members Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney with fans backstage, during meet-and-greets and on stage during shows.

"We wanted to celebrate the past 20 years with you guys and commemorate our shared memories with y’all," Rascal Flatts wrote on Instagram about the video. "All the love we have felt back has been amazing and we’re excited for you to see this video. We hope it takes you back like it did us and we look forward to continuing to make new memories."

"How They Remember You" was written by Marc Beeson, Josh Osborne and Allen Shamblin and is a reflection on how you live your life and how others will remember you. DeMarcus recently told PopCulture.com and other media that he and his bandmates heard the song and felt like "the timing was perfect" to release it. "The message was perfect at this time and this crazy madness, and it really leaves to question with over a hundred thousand people dying of the coronavirus and all of that, it's what kind of legacy do you want to leave behind?" he said. "And that's kind of what the song is about. I think timing-wise, it's just everything kind of lined up and felt like that was the one to go with." Rooney said that he thinks the song is "an unbelievable lyric," adding, "we're blessed to be the ones to record that song."

"How They Remember You" appears on Rascal Flatts' upcoming EP of the same name, which will be released on July 31. The project contains six previously unreleased tracks as well as the group's cover of Kenny Rogers' "Through the Years." "There was no method to the madness of picking these songs," DeMarcus said. "These songs were leftovers that we had cut for different album projects that were laying around in the can that we had already recorded pieces and parts to, and we went back in and sort of picked these songs that we wanted to finish."