Rascal Flatts Cancel 2020 Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour

Rascal Flatts is the latest country act to cancel an upcoming tour, announcing on Monday. that they have scrapped their planned Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour. "Flattheads, after a lot of difficult conversations that we never thought we would be having, we have decided that in the interest of the safety of everyone involved we will not be moving forward with our Farewell Tour," the group wrote in a statement on social media.

"2020 is still an important year for us as a band and a milestone we want to celebrate with our fans, so please stay tuned for some fun surprises coming your way soon!" they continued. "We love you and can’t thank you enough for being on this journey with us! Thank you for understanding. Stay safe, Rascal Flatts." Refund information is available for ticketholders at at livenation.com/refund. Rascal Flatts' Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour was to celebrate the band's 20 years together and was set to begin on June 11 in Indianapolis with openers including Chris Lane, Chase Rice, Avenue Beat, Caylee Hammack, King Calaway, Matt Stell and Rachel Wammack on select dates.

Band members Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus announced the tour in January as a cap to their two decade-long career together. "When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," they wrote on social media at the time. "As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."

During an appearance on CBS This Morning, the trio did not rule out the possibility of performing together again in the future. "We make music and that’s what we do. We may do it again someday collectively," DeMarcus said. "We’re not going to sign some pact that says we’re never going to tour again… and Joe Don is going to need a job — he can’t even afford fingers." "It’s tough year after year to outdo the tour that you’ve done previously the year before, and it’s gonna be nice to celebrate," LeVox added. "We’re gonna take 12 months to celebrate our rear ends off with the people that have given us their everything."