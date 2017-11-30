Randy Travis’ Wife Asks Fans for Help Preventing Release of Naked Arrest Video

Randy Travis was arrested in 2012 in Texas after police responded to a one-car accident and found the country star drunk and incoherent, allegedly verbally threatening a responder and facing charges of retaliation and obstruction.

The American Statesman reports that Travis was reportedly naked when he was arrested, although he was not aware that he was and attempted to bless the responding officers before praying for their deaths. The singer later struck a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in exchange for dropping the retaliation and obstruction charges.

Now, the dashcam video of Travis’ arrest is set to be released five years after the incident, and his wife, Mary Travis, is attempting to block the release with a last-ditch petition on Change.org along with Travis’ manager, Tony Conway, and publicist Zach Farnum. Over 2,000 people have signed the petition as of Thursday morning.

“The Texas Attorney General’s Office is refusing to follow a state court order from Randy Travis‘ 2012 DUI case with threats to release the police dash cam video five years after the incident occurred, even though the case is still under appeal in the federal court system,” the petition reads.

In 2017, a court let stand a 2016 ruling by the Austin-based 3rd Court of Appeals that stated the dashcam footage is a public record and must be released, the American Statesman reported. The ruling would allow the video to be released with the footage redacted from Travis’ waist down.

Travis’ lawyers had appealed the decision, asking the Supreme Court to reverse the ruling because it would infringe on the privacy rights of people with mental health and medical issues. Travis suffered a stroke in 2013 that left him unable to verbally defend himself.

