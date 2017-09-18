Randy Travis Files Federal Suit to Block Release of Naked Arrest Video

Randy Travis is still in the midst of a legal battle surrounding his 2012 DWI arrest.

The country legend has filed a federal suit to prevent authorities from making his arrest video public, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

On August 7, 2012, Travis has found unclothed in the road after crashing his car in a construction zone. When troopers arrived on the scene, he was noticeably intoxicated and making threats towards the officers.

Travis has been fighting this battle since the video was first requested for release. State officials decided the clip could be released with Travis’ lower body obscured. The singer objected and filed a suit saying the release violated disability and medical privacy laws.

The state courts refused to stop the release, so he’s now taking the fight to the feds.

Travis’ attorney, Marty Cirkiel, argues that the release would bring mental and physical health conditions about his client to light. The arrest details and Travis’ health issues that followed the arrest (a 2013 stroke) are known, but apparently there’s still details of his condition that would be revealed.

“What is not known, and should remain private, are how his compromised medical condition and mental state affected his physical actions, mannerisms and words,” Cirkiel said.

