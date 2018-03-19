Exclusive: Randy Travis and Wife, Mary Davis, Reveal How They Became Kane Brown Fans

Kane Brown has earned plenty of fans, including one country music superstar. Randy Travis became a fan of Brown both as a musician and a person, after first being introduced to Brown by one of the children of his wife, Mary Davis.

“We heard him on YouTube; one of our kids actually – Cavenaugh or Raleigh or one of them, said ‘You need to listen to this guy, Kane Brown. He’s on YouTube and he’s singing one of Randy’s songs,’” Davis recalls to PopCulture.com. “We pulled it up, and it was like, ‘Wow, what a voice this kid has.’ He was in a bathroom or something. It sounded like he was in a studio, and I was like, ‘If you can sound like that in a bathroom, you’re pretty awesome.’”

The couple decided to surprise Brown when he was performing, although Brown quickly realized he couldn’t sing in front of his musical idol.

“Next time we were in Nashville, they said that Kane was going to be at one of the radio stations, and did we want to come surprise him? Well of course we did. So we walk in, and he’s singing ‘Three Wooden Crosses.’ He saw Randy and said, ‘I don’t think I can finish this, if Mr. Travis is in the room.’ So he had Randy sit down beside him, I guess thinking that might help ease his nerves a little bit. So Randy sat down and Kane started again, and he said, ‘I just can’t do this with Mr. Travis sitting here.’”

Although Brown couldn’t sing in front of Travis at the time, Travis and his wife have become so close to Brown, they consider him as family.

“He just became one of ours,” Davis boasts. “He’s like one of our kids, and wherever he is, anywhere close to where we are, if we can get to him, we’re going to go hear him. And to watch how he’s progressed, it’s just been phenomenal.”

Photo Credit: Facebook/KaneBrown