Country Fans Fuming Over Release of Randy Travis’ Arrest Video

After multiple attempts by Randy Travis and his team to prevent this very event, dashcam footage […]

After multiple attempts by Randy Travis and his team to prevent this very event, dashcam footage from the singer’s 2012 DWI arrest was released to the public on Friday by a Texas court. The footage shows the country star nude, disoriented and ranting after officers responded to a single car crash in Texas.

“Randy’s behavior was extremely altered the evening of his arrest due to the state of his mental health, and substances in his body, causing him to do and say things that were entirely out of character,” Travis’ rep said in a statement to Fox News. “He suffered a severe concussion and sustained numerous other injuries from the crash.”

The statement continued, “Randy is deeply apologetic for his actions that evening. A man of integrity with a good heart, Randy does not and will never condone these types of actions that distort the true beliefs of Randy Travis and his entire family.”

After the video’s release, fans took to social media to share their thoughts, with some opining that the clip should not have been released.

Others pointed to Travis’ health issues as a reason to have kept the tape private. Travis suffered a debilitating stroke in 2013 that left him with limited speaking ability, making him unable to verbally defend himself in the case.

While others noted that Travis should not be given any special treatment at all, as he was drinking and driving.

