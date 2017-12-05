Randy Travis Brushes off DUI Video Drama, Spotted at Texas Honky Tonk

Randy Travis recently lost a battle to keep his 2012 DUI arrested under wraps, but he isn’t letting its release trip him up.

The country legend was out-and-about on Sunday night to view a special 10-man jam performances at Billy Bob’s Texas, known as “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk.”

Travis was sidestage at the event watching Darius Rucker, Scotty McCreery, Carly Pearce, Midland and other artists performed. He posed for pictures with fans and fellow musicians after, including one large group shot he posted on Twitter.

“Country music’s next [generation] is looking — and sounding — very, very promising!” Travis wrote.

The night’s performers were just as thrilled to see the legend as he was to see them.

“Had the incredible honor of getting to meet and hang out with Randy Travis last night,” Midland wrote. “He sat side stage and watched our entire performance. It was a strange and wonderful sensation to be singing while one of your greatest musical heroes observes from just a few feet away…I’ve never sang harder in my life and it’s a night I wont soon forget. Keep on keeping on Mr. Travis!”

See photos form the eventful night below.

Had the incredible honor of getting to meet and hang out with Randy Travis last night. He sat side stage and watched our entire performance. It was a strange and wonderful sensation to be singing while one of your greatest musical heroes observes from… https://t.co/O4MHzcqIcd pic.twitter.com/kACqCIy4tS — Midland (@MidlandOfficial) December 4, 2017

Had an amazing time at 10 Man Jam! And met Randy Travis!!! @995thewolfdfw pic.twitter.com/aBA3x7FDKQ — Amanda Miller (@mandarnee) December 4, 2017