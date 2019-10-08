Randy Travis Cancels Most of 2019 Tour

Randy Travis has canceled the majority of his 2019 tour due to production issues, Billboard reports. A rep for Travis shared that the decision was made due to production and content issues and that the singer’s team plans to focus on the remaining shows of the tour.
Only three dates remain on the trek — Victory Theatre in Evansville, Indiana, on Oct. 17, Island View Casino in Gulfport, Mississippi, on Oct. 19 and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 28. The rep added that the team hopes to add more markets during Travis’ next go round.
The tour was Travis’ first since suffering a major stroke in 2013 that left him unable to sing in his previous manner and also affected hs speech. The shows were set to have James Dupré fill in for Travis and sing with the 60-year-old’s road band, with Travis to attend the dates, be available for meet-and-greets and potentially sing a few lines during “Forever and Ever, Amen.” The setlist was slated to include all 16 of Travis’ No. 1 hits.
Originally scheduled for 12 dates, the tour was slated to begin on Oct. 16 in Indianapolis and travel to cities including Augusta, Knoxville and Atlanta before wrapping in Green Bay on Nov. 2.
Dupré, a former contestant on The Voice, is close with Travis and his family and even played the North Carolina native’s son in the 2015 movie The Price.
“James is like a part of our family, so that made it a natural fit to test out this new adventure,” Travis’ wife, Mary, told Closer. “It just seemed like a perfect storm of life, if you will. This is something Randy wants so bad.”
Mary added that “it’s good for Randy’s soul to be back with his fans, listening to his music. The destination is the same, but the road’s a little different.”
The Music of Randy Travis Tour dates:
Oct. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. — The Murat C — Canceled
Oct. 17 – Evansville, Ind. — Victory Theatre
Oct. 18 – Macon, Ga. — Macon Auditorium — Canceled
Oct. 19 – Gulfport, Miss. — Island View Casino
Oct. 23 – Augusta, Ga. — The Bell — Canceled
Oct. 24 – Spartanburg, S.C. — Memorial Auditorium — Canceled
Oct. 25 – Knoxville, Tenn. — Knoxville Auditorium — Canceled
Oct. 26 – North Little Rock, Ark. — Verizon Arena — Canceled
Oct. 28 – Nashville, Tenn. — Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 29 – Atlanta, Ga. — Symphony Hall — Canceled
Nov. 1 – Minneapolis, Minn. — Canceled
Nov. 2 – Green Bay, Wis. — Weidner Center — Canceled
Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring