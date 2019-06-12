Randy Houser Welcomes Baby Boy, Huckleberry Randolph, With Wife Tatiana

Randy Houser has a new baby in the house! The singer and his wife, Tatiana, welcomed son Huckleberry Randolph earlier this week.

“My beautiful and brave wife, Tatiana and I are very proud to announce the birth of our little man, Huckleberry Randolph Houser,” the singer shared on social media. “Huck was born on June 9th, 2019 and weighed in at 7 lbs. 6 oz. He’s handsome, healthy, and happy and we couldn’t be more excited to get him home and start the next chapter of our lives together with him.”

Later, Houser shared a photo of the family of three as they were leaving the hospital, after Houser performed a show at the Grand Ole Opry

“And after the [Opry] I went and picked these two up for our first night at home,” Houser wrote, adding, “[heart emoji]=Full.”

Houser, who is also a dad to son, West, from a previous relationship, announced the news that the couple was expecting in January.

“2019 just keeps getting better,” Houser wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of Houser and his wife wearing jackets that read “Daddy Houser” and “Mamma Houser,” with their dog holding a photo of the ultrasound.

“Man it has been hard to keep this secret because we are SO EXCITED. We’re Pregnant!!! BABY HOUSER IS COMING IN JUNE! I feel so completely blessed to have this news to share [praying hands emoji]. Can’t wait for the best year of our lives.”

Houser released his latest album, Magnolia, early in 2019, initially absorbing the costs himself because he was unsure if his label, Stoney Creek Records, would agree to the daring new project.

“I started sort of paying for the album out of my own pocket because I honestly thought that once [my record label] heard what I wanted to do that they would drop me,” Houser recalled to Billboard.

Thankfully, Stoney Creek immediately signed on when they heard the songs Houser was putting out.

“Whenever they saw that passion, they said, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to open up a little budget and see what you come up with,’” Houser recounted. “I played it for them and they said, ‘Let’s go finish making the record.’ They were really on board from day one. Stoney Creek has always been a solid place for me to be as an artist.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tim Mosenfelder