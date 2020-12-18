Randy Houser Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

Randy Houser is the latest country artist to reveal a COVID-19 diagnosis, sharing the news of his own contraction with fans on his and wife Tatiana's Instagram Stories on Tuesday. The couple was posting about a steak that they were smoking, with Houser noting that he couldn't smell it.

"Can't smell that!! Damn. Can taste a little though," Houser captioned one post showcasing his smoker. Tatiana noted that while her husband smelled strongly of smoke, he couldn't tell. When fans noted that a loss of smell is a symptom of COVID-19, Tatiana shared several stories explaining that her family had "been shaking off the ole 'rona." She shared that Wednesday marked day 10 of her husband's diagnosis and day six for herself and their son, Huckleberry Randolph.

Houser and Tatiana, who married in 2016, welcomed Huck in June 2019; Houser is also dad to 8-year-old son West from a previous relationship. "We're all feeling much better and fingers crossed that we're almost through it," Tatiana shared. "Big thank you to everyone who was concerned. We're all feeling much better today and ready to get back to normal soon."

Other country artists who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 this year include Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne, American Idol winner Laine Hardy, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Lee Brice. Joe Diffie, John Prine and Charley Pride all died due to complications from the disease.

Pride died on Dec. 12 at age 86, with his family announcing the news of his passing in a post on Facebook stating that Pride would want his fans to take the pandemic "very seriously." "It is with great sadness that we confirm that Charley Pride passed away this morning, Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Dallas, Texas of complications from COVID-19 at age 86," the message read. "He was admitted to the hospital in late November with COVID-19 type symptoms and despite the incredible efforts, skill and care of his medical team over the past several weeks, he was unable to overcome the virus. Charley felt blessed to have such wonderful fans all over the world. And he would want his fans to take this virus very seriously."